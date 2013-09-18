Police Impersonators Jump Line To Buy 'Grand Theft Auto V'

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is about three guys who could use a lawyer.

The wildly popular video game "Grand Theft Auto" released a new installment this week, number five in the series. And three New York men were so eager to get the game; they hatched a scheme that could be one of "Grand Theft Auto's" plots.

According to the New York Post, the men pulled up to the Staten Island mall yesterday in a used police car they bought at auction, complete with lights and a siren. They walked past hundreds of people in line and flashed what looked like a police badge to get into the store.

INSKEEP: The men then purchased the game and attempted to get away. But they must have been nervous because real police pulled them over for running stop signs.

MONTAGNE: The three men were charged with criminal impersonation, which carries up to a year in jail.

