VIDEO: Slide Into Second Ends With Face Firmly In Butt

By Mark Memmott
Published September 18, 2013 at 7:32 AM EDT
Up close and personal: Cincinnati Reds second baseman Brandon Phillips, left, reaches back to tag out Houston Astros' Jonathan Villar during Tuesday's game in Houston.
Because we need something silly after some very serious days:

When the Houston Astros' Jonathan Villar slid into second base Tuesday night, he ended up coming face-to-butt with Cincinnati Reds infielder Brandon Phillips.

There's video here of "Villar's unfortunate slide." Notice how Phillips calmly reaches between his legs to tag Villar.

As you would expect, Villar's up close and personal collision with Phillips has been turned into an animated gif.

Also not surprisingly, comparisons are being drawn to New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez's infamous "butt fumble."

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
