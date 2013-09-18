VIDEO: You Will Smile At This Dancing Queen And Her Good Luck

Building on our first feel-good story of the day — " $64,000 Raised So Far For Homeless Man Who Turned In $42,000" — here's another:

Ellie Cole, a 35-year-old British woman who became known this year as "the dancing queen of the bus stop" after surreptitiously captured video of her smooth moves went viral, has since been invited to be part of a performance of the London musical .

She talked about her good fortune on NBC-TV's The Today Show.

What you really want to see, though, is the original " Eastleigh's Got Talent — The Dancing Queen of the Bus Stop."

By the way, Cole wasn't listening to ABBA's "Dancing Queen" when she was at the bus stop that famous day. She was listening to the Alesha Dixon song "Knock Down."

