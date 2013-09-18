© 2020 WFAE
Walgreen's Revamps Employee Health Care Package

Published September 18, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news begins with a prescription for change at Walgreens.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: The pharmacy chain is revamping its employee health care benefit package. Walgreens is expected to announce today it will provide payments to employees so they can shop around for their own insurance. This is in lieu of supplying a company-sponsored benefit plan.

Walgreens cites rising healthcare costs, plus expenses associated with the Affordable Care Act as a reason for the change. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.