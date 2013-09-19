Greek PM Denounces Neo-Nazi Party After Musician's Murder

Greece's premier has vowed not to let a neo-Nazi party undermine democracy after the killing of a Greek hip-hop and rap singer by a right-wing extremist.

"This government is determined not to let the descendants of the Nazis poison our social life or commit crimes," Antonis Samaras said in a national television address.

An extremist with possible ties to the right-wing Golden Dawn party has admitted to stabbing to death musician Pavlos Fyssas, who goes by the stage name Killah P. The incident has sparked outrage among many Greeks.

The Associated Press writes:

"The attack drew wide condemnation from across Greece's political spectrum and increasing calls for a crackdown on the extremist party.

" 'It is the responsibility of us all to raise a barrier to all of those who want to sink into a spiral of tension and violence,' government spokesman Simos Kedikoglou said. 'And of course, there must be a resolute response to the neo-Nazis. ... We are already moving in this direction to arm the state with legislation so it can deal with this criminal organization.' "

At Fyssas' funeral on Thursday, about 2,000 mourners gathered, some shouting anti-fascist slogans, the BBC says.

"The 45-year-old suspected killer, who has been pictured in Greek media with his arm around a Golden Dawn lawmaker, was due to appear before a prosecutor on Saturday.

"Golden Dawn, Greece's third most popular party, condemned the killing and denied involvement in the attack. It said those who accused the party were 'wretched sycophants' trying to win votes.

"But Evangelos Venizelos, who is the head of the Pasok socialist party, the junior party in the coalition government, said Golden Dawn had 'violence as its priority.' "

