South Korea To Build 'Invisible' Skyscraper

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

South Korea is hoping to draw crowds to see a planned new skyscraper in Seoul. In truth though, they might not be able to see the Tower Infinity. Today's last word in business is: Invisible Tower.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

This is awesome - if it works. Because this high-tech structure - we're told - can be made to disappear. The building will feature what's called cloaking technology with cameras and LED screens involved. The cameras will point at whatever is behind the building and then project those images onto hundreds of computer panels covering the building's facade.

MONTAGNE: So it will create the illusion that no skyscraper is blocking the view.

MONTAGNE: The building will be the world's sixth largest. But designers are calling it the Anti-Tower. Instead of going for a height record, they've been showcasing Korean technology.

INSKEEP: And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News, coming to you invisibly over the airwaves. I'm Steve Inskeep.

And I'm Renee Montagne.