13 People Shot In Chicago; 3-Year-Old Most Seriously Wounded

(Our most recent update, at 12:15 p.m. ET., is here.)

A work week that began with a mass shooting in Washington, D.C., that left 12 victims dead concludes with a mass shooting in Chicago in which 13 people, including a 3-year-old boy, were wounded.

It happened Thursday at about 10:15 p.m. local time in a working-class neighborhood called Back of the Yards in Chicago's South Side, NPR's Cheryl Corley reports.

She adds that "one witness told the Chicago Sun-Times that men fired at him from a car before turning toward a park. That's where the victims — several adults, two teenagers and the 3-year-old, were shot on a basketball court."

As of dawn Friday, Cheryl says, "no one had been taken into custody. Police were interviewing victims to determine the circumstances but say the shooting appears to be gang-related."

According to the Chicago Tribune, the 3-year-old "suffered a gunshot wound to the head at an ear that exited through his mouth, and was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The oldest victim, according to the Tribune, was 41 years old.

The Tribune adds this list, from the Chicago Police, with more about the victims, their injuries and their conditions:

"The 3-year-old boy, shot in the ear, in critical condition at Mount Sinai;

"A 17-year-old girl, shot in the foot, condition stabilized at Holy Cross Hospital;

"A 15-year-old boy shot in the arm, stabilized at Holy Cross;

"A man, 27, shot in the leg and wrist, serious condition at Mount Sinai;

"A man, 24, shot twice in the stomach, serious condition at Mount Sinai;

"A man, 21, shot in the leg, serious condition at Mount Sinai;

"A man, 41, shot in the buttocks, serious condition at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital;

"A woman, 33, shot in the shoulder, condition stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital;

"A man, 31, shot in the buttocks, condition stabilized at Northwestern;

"A woman, 23, shot in the foot, condition stabilized at St. Anthony Hospital;

"A man, 37, shot in the leg, in good condition at Stroger;

"A man, 25, shot in the knee, in good condition at Northwestern;

"And a man, 33, who drove himself to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park with a gunshot wound to the leg and who was treated and released."

Update at 12:15 p.m. ET. Basketball Game Was Being Played; "Person Of Interest" Reportedly In Custody:

"A pick-up game was being played on the park's basketball court in the 1800 block of West 51st Street around 10:15 p.m. when at least one gunman walked up and started firing, apparently with a high-powered gun," the Tribune says. "Police believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the Black P. Stones and Gangster Disciples, a law enforcement source said. It was not known if any of the victims were intended targets."

The Sun-Times says that "a Chicago alderman said Friday that police told him that they have a person of interest in custody in the shooting of 13 people, including a 3-year-old boy, at a South Side park."

WGN-TV is webcasting a news conference being held by Chicago police.

