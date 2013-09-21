Fresh Air Weekend: Linda Ronstadt, Charles Manson And Robbie Fulks

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

In Memoir, Linda Ronstadt Describes Her 'Simple Dreams': Last month, Ronstadt revealed that she has Parkinson's disease and can no longer sing. Her new memoir, Simple Dreams, reflects on a long career. In this conversation with Fresh Air's Terry Gross, she offers frank insights on sex, drugs, and why "competition was for horse races."

Bio Credits Manson's Terrible Rise To Right Place And Time: California parolee Charles Manson arrived in San Francisco in 1967, when the city was full of young waifs looking for a guru. In Manson, Jeff Guinn argues that if the cult leader had instead been paroled in a place like Nebraska, he likely would not have been so successful.

Robbie Fulks: Exhilarating And Bitter On 'Gone Away Backward': The singer's new album is a work of great, accomplished craft about the pointlessness of crafting anything you care about, because the world is just going to ruin it on you.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2020 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.