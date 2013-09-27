Deja Vu: A Look Back At The Last Shutdowns, In Photos
With the possibility of a federal government shutdown looming on the horizon, we decided to take a look back in photographs at the last time the government closed its doors.
On Nov. 13, 1995, with a midnight shutdown almost inevitable, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped due to lack of confidence in the U.S. government. People flocked to passport offices, not knowing the next time they would be able to get one.
The next day, President Clinton announced that the federal government would be shuttered, suspending operations across a variety of agencies, including national parks and national museums.
Congress enacted a temporary spending bill five days later, but the relief only lasted a little over three weeks — another shutdown took place between Dec. 16 and Jan. 6, 1996.
