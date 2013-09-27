TomTato Is The Latest Wonderplant

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is: tomato, or tomato - or potato. Or is it potato? Or, well, let's put all of it together in one clay pot.

There's a new wonder plant on the market. Some are calling it the TomTato. Cherry tomatoes grow above ground on the vine while white potatoes grow in the soil all from the same plant. The double crop plant might sound a little bit like mad science, but tomato and potatoes are members of the same plant family, making them really an ideal couple.

A British gardening mail order firm introduced the tomato-potato plant. The hybrid hit European garden centers this week. And it really, it makes perfect sense. Your French fries and ketchup all mixed up in one.

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Reneevid(ph) Greeneskeep(ph).

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.