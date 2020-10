Top Stories: U.N. On Climate Change; Defending Computer Keystrokes

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- It's Clear Humans Are Changing World's Climate, Panel Says.

-- Ctrl-Alt-Delete Defenders Tell Gates It Wasn't A Mistake.

And here are more early headlines:

Government Shutdown Nears As Lawmakers Squabble Over Budget. ( Los Angeles Times)

Iran Nuclear Talks At UN Cordial, Next Negotiations Set For Geneva. ( USA Today)

Mali Rebels Suspend Peace Talks, Blame Government. ( BBC)

Deadly Building Collapse In India Traps Scores Of People. ( CBC)

Two Colorado Farmers Charged In Deadly Listeria Outbreak. ( Wall Street Journal)

KKK Chapter Obtains Permit For Rally At Gettysburg Battlefield. ( Hanover Evening Sun)

United Crewman Has Heart Attack, Plane Lands Safely In Boise. ( KOMO-TV)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.