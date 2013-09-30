Top Stories: Looming Shutdown; Justice Suing Over Voter IDs

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Are You Ready For Some Shutdown? Here's Monday's Schedule.

-- Justice Department To Sue North Carolina Over Voter ID Law.

And here are more early headlines:

Netanyahu Visits U.S. To Urge Obama To Distrust Iran. ( Reuters)

Typhoon Off China Sinks Boats, Many Missing. ( Times of India)

Small Jet Crashes At Santa Monica Airport, No Survivors. ( Los Angeles Times)

Powerful Storm Pounds Northwest U.S., Flooding Feared. ( Weather Channel)

Next Stage Of BP Oil Spill Trial Opens. ( AP)

Nigerian Militants Kill Dozens Of College Students In Dorms. ( Guardian)

Famed Italian Cookbook Author Marcella Hazan Dies. ( New York Times)

Marlins' Alvarez Throws Baseball's Third No-Hitter This Season. ( Sports Illustrated)

