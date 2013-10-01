© 2020 WFAE
Amazon To Hire More Workers Than Last Holiday Season

Published October 1, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a hiring bonanza.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: Amazon has announced today it's looking to hire 70,000 full-time temporary employees for the holiday season. That's a 40 percent increase in hires from last year. The world's largest online retailer says it hopes to convert thousands of these seasonal jobs into permanent positions after the holiday rush. The company said last season it turned more than 7,000 temporary positions into full-time jobs. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.