© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Russian President Vladimir Putin Takes On Zombies

Published October 1, 2013 at 6:53 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

You know, Russian President Vladimir Putin is kind of a tough guy. You can find photos of the former KGB spy fishing shirtless and hunting everything from tigers to whales. Now something else is in his crosshairs: zombies. That's in a new videogame called "You Don't Mess with Putin." In it, the Russian leader battles some unlucky zombies at a news conference. But no superhero can do it alone. His sidekick: a hard-drinking American who goes by the name Comrade Mike.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition