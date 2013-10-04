German Beer Festival Goes Vegan

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And today's last word in business: beer and a shot of vegan?

Munich's Oktoberfest - the Bavarian festival of beer - ends on Sunday. It normally brings in over a billion dollars and draws some six million visitors to the German city.

Lots of bratwurst and chicken and of course beer get consumed. This year, festivalgoers have been treated to something else, thanks to Lorenz Huckett(ph), a 21-year-old cook who took time from working in the kitchen of his father's festival tent to talk to us.

LORENZ HUCKETT: I'm working at this moment with one hand.

GREENE: Huckett is vegan and works at a vegan restaurant in Munich. This year he suggested that his dad offers of vegan food for Oktoberfest.

HUCKETT: He likes it so it's no problem to make him this vegan menu.

MONTAGNE: Options include carrot soup, a vegan cheese noodle bake, and pork soy medallions with veggies in a mushroom cream sauce.

HUCKETT: It's my favorite. It's really tasty, but also expensive, like 20 euros...

MONTAGNE: Which is about $27. And people were and are forking it over.

GREENE: But this is not working for me, Renee. And apparently not for many people. Meat options are still the most popular at Oktoberfest.

