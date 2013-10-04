Top Stories: U.S. Capitol Shooting; Shutdown Latest
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Woman Killed After D.C. Chase May Have Had Depression.
-- 4 Things To Know On Day 4 Of The Shutdown.
And here are more early headlines:
Tropical Storm Karen Forecast To Strike U.S. Coast This Weekend. ()
Powerful Storms, Tornadoes Threaten Midwest. ( AccuWeather)
More Than 100 Migrants Die Off Italy In Shipwreck. ( CNN)
Report: Russia Forcing Migrants Out Of Sochi Ahead Of Olympics. ( Human Rights Watch)
Following Leak, Fukushima Owners Ordered To Improve Cleanup Work. ( Kyodo)
Ireland Decides Whether To Abolish Senate. ( Belfast Telegraph)
Former California City Manager Pleads Guilty To Corruption. ( Los Angeles Times)
Hungarian Students Protest Dress Code By Doffing Clothes. ( AP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.