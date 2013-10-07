A Gain For Airbus Is A Loss For Boeing

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a landmark deal for Airbus.

MONTAGNE: Japan Airlines has announced today it's ordering 31 wide-body jets from Europe's major airplane manufacturer, a deal worth $9.5 billion. It's a huge sale for Airbus and a big blow for America's Boeing, which for decades has dominated sales to Japanese airlines.

But production delays and the grounding of the 787 Dreamliner - due to the overheating of its batteries - have put in doubt Boeing's ability to deliver planes on time.