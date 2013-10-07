Top Stories: Two U.S. Raids In Africa; Nobel Medicine Prize
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- U.S. Raids In Libya And Somalia Target Al Qaida Network.
-- Researchers From U.S., Germany, Share Nobel Prize For Medicine.
And here are more early headlines:
Dozens Rescued As 8 Inches Of Rain Swamp Louisville. ( NBC)
4 Feet Of Snow Melt In South Dakota, Creating Sloppy Mess. ( Rapid City Journal)
Tropical Storm Karen Fizzles Out In Gulf Of Mexico. ( NHC)
Dozens Of Muslim Brotherhood Supporters Die In Egyptian Clashes. ( BBC)
Supreme Court Opens New Term; Will Rule On Controversial Issues. ( New York Times)
Fans Injured, Driver Breaks Back In Houston Grand Prix Crash. ( Sporting News)
Report: Gas Prices Drop 14 Cents Per Gallon In Past Two Weeks. ( Businessweek)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.