Top Stories: Two U.S. Raids In Africa; Nobel Medicine Prize

By Korva Coleman
Published October 7, 2013 at 8:11 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Raids In Libya And Somalia Target Al Qaida Network.

-- Researchers From U.S., Germany, Share Nobel Prize For Medicine.

And here are more early headlines:

Dozens Rescued As 8 Inches Of Rain Swamp Louisville. ( NBC)

4 Feet Of Snow Melt In South Dakota, Creating Sloppy Mess. ( Rapid City Journal)

Tropical Storm Karen Fizzles Out In Gulf Of Mexico. ( NHC)

Dozens Of Muslim Brotherhood Supporters Die In Egyptian Clashes. ( BBC)

Supreme Court Opens New Term; Will Rule On Controversial Issues. ( New York Times)

Fans Injured, Driver Breaks Back In Houston Grand Prix Crash. ( Sporting News)

Report: Gas Prices Drop 14 Cents Per Gallon In Past Two Weeks. ( Businessweek)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
