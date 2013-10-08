Top Stories: Nobel Prize In Physics; Possible Debt Ceiling Vote

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Higgs Boson Researchers Awarded The Nobel Prize In Physics

-- Senate Democrats Could Set Up Test Vote On Debt Ceiling

And here are more early headlines:

Boston School Bus Drivers Go On Strike( The Associated Press)

China Tells U.S. To Avoid Debt Crisis For Sake Of Global Economy ( BBC)

In Obama's Absence, Other Leaders Take Center Stage At APEC Meeting ( Al-Jazeera America)

North Korea Puts Army On Alert, Warns U.S. Of 'Horrible Disaster' ( Reuters)

Did Obama Swap 'Black' Detention Sites For Ships? ( The Associated Press)

EU Proposes Migrant Search And Rescue ( BBC)

