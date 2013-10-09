Boston School Bus Drivers Back Behind The Wheel After Strike

Hundreds of Boston school bus drivers are back on the job following a one-day strike that sent parents scrambling to find ways to get their kids to and from school.

The drivers' union said Wednesday that it had agreed to return to work after the company contracted by the school to run bus services, Veolia Transportation Inc., agreed to a meeting with the union. About 600 drivers had walked off the job.

Boston.com says:

"The bus drivers went on the unexpected strike Tuesday, leaving 30,000 students without a ride to school. They were protesting a variety of grievances, from payroll problems to a new Web page that allows parents to track their children's buses."

The Associated Press reports:

"Drivers picketing outside the bus yards Tuesday said the company was not honoring the terms of their contract. They've also said they're frustrated with Veolia's treatment of them, including changes in their health care plan, failing to provide key route information and ineffective communications."

A meeting was scheduled for Wednesday morning to discuss the issues raised by the striking drivers.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.