Ikea's Chinese Stores Invite Nappers To Try Out Their Beds
RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:
Today's last word in business is: Sleep on it.
Customers in China's Ikea stores are taking that common advice about making shopping decisions and not making any fast decisions quite literally.
STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:
So many customers have been napping on the beds in the furniture company's Chinese stores that employees have begun to change the sheets daily, like a hotel. That's one part of Ikea's welcoming approach to the napping.
MONTAGNE: One store in Hong Kong even invited its customers to wear their pajamas and sleep over. And around 80 of them did.
INSKEEP: A spokesperson explained the decision saying, today's visitors could be tomorrow's clients - unless they just move in.
(LAUGHTER)
INSKEEP: That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.
MONTAGNE: There's lots of furniture there.
INSKEEP: Sure, why not, you know?
MONTAGNE: Lots of drawers.
INSKEEP: Probably close to a restaurant. It's just fine. Go over to the kitchen section and clean up. I'm Steve Inskeep.
MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.