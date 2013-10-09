Ikea's Chinese Stores Invite Nappers To Try Out Their Beds

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Today's last word in business is: Sleep on it.

Customers in China's Ikea stores are taking that common advice about making shopping decisions and not making any fast decisions quite literally.

So many customers have been napping on the beds in the furniture company's Chinese stores that employees have begun to change the sheets daily, like a hotel. That's one part of Ikea's welcoming approach to the napping.

MONTAGNE: One store in Hong Kong even invited its customers to wear their pajamas and sleep over. And around 80 of them did.

INSKEEP: A spokesperson explained the decision saying, today's visitors could be tomorrow's clients - unless they just move in.

