Everyone The U.S. Government Owes Money To, In One Graph
If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling soon, the U.S. government won't be able to pay its debts. Here's who the government owes money to — all the holders of U.S. Treasury debt, broken down by category and by how much government debt they hold.
For more, see our story: What A U.S. Default Would Mean For Pensions, China And Social Security
Update: There were two misspellings in the original version of the graphic. Thanks to the commenters who pointed this out.
