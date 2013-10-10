© 2020 WFAE
Fidelity Sells Short-Term U.S. Government Debt

Published October 10, 2013 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with worry about American debt.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: Fidelity Investments has sold all of its short-term U.S. government debt. That limits losses for the country's largest manager of money market funds in case the U.S. Treasury run out of money on Oct. 17th, and Congress does not do something about the federal debt limit.

