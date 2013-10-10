Fidelity Sells Short-Term U.S. Government Debt

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

INSKEEP: Fidelity Investments has sold all of its short-term U.S. government debt. That limits losses for the country's largest manager of money market funds in case the U.S. Treasury run out of money on Oct. 17th, and Congress does not do something about the federal debt limit.

Fidelity's president said this move was precautionary.