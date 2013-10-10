Man Mows Lawn Around Lincoln Memorial During Shutdown

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Today's Last Word In Business? Lawnmower man.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

With the government partially shut down, autumn leaves are piling up at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.

GREENE: Grass is getting long.

INSKEEP: So Chris Cox of Mount Pleasant, S.C., took it upon himself to spruce things up. He mowed the lawn around the memorial...

GREENE: And emptied the trash cans.

INSKEEP: ...and cleaned up nearby walking trails with a leaf blower, even cut a tree branch with a chainsaw, until police told this citizen to leave. He wasn't authorized to be there.

GREENE: As a kid, my mom kept telling me: Mow more. Mow more. Where were the police then?

(LAUGHTER)

GREENE: That's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm David Greene.

INSKEEP: And I'm Steve Inskeep.

