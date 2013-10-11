Denver Mayor To Propose Outlawing Free Marijuana

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Now we have an update this morning on Colorado's legalization of marijuana. This week we told you opponents of a proposed marijuana tax have been handing out free joints at rallies in Colorado. An ethics group is insisting the pot must disclosed as a campaign contribution. And now the mayor of Denver wants to act. Mayor Michael Hancock tells our friends at Colorado Public Radio he's proposing to outlaw handouts of free weed in city parks.

Colorado citizens are free to use marijuana, but may not be free to get it for free. It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News.

