One National Park Remains Open During Federal Shutdown

And here's something a little easier to understand. At least one national industrial park has remained open throughout the partial government shutdown. Our last word in business today is: Paterson Great Falls National Historic Park.

Now in theory, this park should be closed, like other parks, but the National Park Service has not completed the deal to acquire the land yet, so it remains open under local care of the city of Paterson, New Jersey.

MONTAGNE: America's first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton, back in the 1790s, envisioned the city at the falls as, sort of a national, industrial hub. He believed the powerful falls could be a great source of water power for mills, and Paterson did grow up around the falls as an industrial city.

And we're fairly certain as elective officials have come and gone in the century since then, the river has never stopped running or been shut down.

