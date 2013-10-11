© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: Nobel Peace Prize; Movement (Maybe) On Shutdown

By Scott Neuman
Published October 11, 2013 at 8:20 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Chemical Weapons Watchdog Gets Nobel Peace Prize

-- No Deal Yet, But Maybe An Opening

And here are more early headlines:

Syria's Rebels Executed Civilians, Say Human Rights Watch ( BBC)

Utah's National Parks Will Reopen Despite Ongoing Government Shutdown ( CNN)

Jury Clears Toyota In Wrongful-Death Lawsuit ( The Los Angeles Times)

Castro's Guards Shirked And Lied, Reports Say ( The Columbus Dispatch)

Massive Cyclone Approaches India's East Coast, Thousands Flee ( CBC)

Pervez Musharraf Remanded To Judicial Custody For 14 Days ( The Indian Express)

Gang War In Brazil's Pedrinhas Jail Kills 13 ( BBC)

Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
