Art Buyers Didn't Know They Were Getting Banksy Cheap

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is banking big on street art.

A street vendor outside New York's Central Park on Saturday sold eight prints by the mysterious British street artist who goes by the name Banksy.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Some of Banksy's most recognizable works sold for just $60. A couple of them were bargained down to just half that. And the customers appeared not to know what they were getting or their real value.

GREENE: Many of the pieces are estimated to be worth more than $30,000. Banksy later posted a video on his website capturing the day's purchasers. The stunt was a social experiment of sorts by a man whose works often sell for millions.

INSKEEP: You know, when you hear about artwork selling for a pittance, it's usually because the sellers didn't know what they had or got ripped off. In this case, Banksy took advantage of the buyer's ignorance to give them a break.

And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

GREENE: And I'm David Greene. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.