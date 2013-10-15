Burberry CEO To Leave For Job At Apple

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

INSKEEP: The chief executive of Burberry is leaving the historic British fashion house for a job at Apple. Angela Ahrendts will oversee the expansion of Apple retail and online stores. It's a newly created position for Ahrendts, who will report directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Since taking over Burberry in 2006, Ahrendts has nearly tripled revenue for the company - known for its distinctive tartan patterns.

Last year, the Indiana native was also the highest paid CEO in Britain.