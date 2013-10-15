Top Stories: It's Week 3 Of The Shutdown; Iran Nuclear Talks
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Welcome To Week Three Of The Shutdown.
-- Leaders Express 'Cautious Optimism' Over Iran Nuclear Plan.
And here are more early headlines:
Alleged Al Qaida Bomber To Appear Today In Federal Court In New York. ( CNN)
Report: NSA Collects Email, Instant Messanger Contact Lists Worldwide.( Washington Post)
Pacific Typhoons To Hit Vietnam, Japan This Week. ( Al Jazeera)
Powerful Quake Kills Dozens Of People In Philippines. ( Reuters)
Another Dry Ice "Bomb" Reported At Los Angeles International Airport. ( NBC)
Looming San Francisco Mass Transit Strike Put Off Again. ( San Jose Mercury News)
Joining Other Retailers, Macy's To Open Thanksgiving Night. ( USA Today)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.