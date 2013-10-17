A Look Back At The Shutdown, In Photos
The budget fight that led to a partial federal government shutdown finally came to an end late Wednesday.
For 16 days, beginning at midnight on Oct. 1, hundreds of thousands of federal employees were told not to come to work. Museums, monuments, libraries and parks were closed across the country.
There were protests and anger from some furloughed workers, while others spent their time off volunteering for the needy. Some states sought to fill the void left by the shutdown by using their own funds to keep national parks and monuments like the Grand Canyon in Arizona and the Statue of Liberty in New York open and ready for tourists.
Here are some memorable images from the past two weeks.
