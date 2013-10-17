British Police Auction Off Some Confiscated Luxury Assets

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is: diamonds on your timepiece.

Police in Great Britain are selling the luxury assets of Vincent Graham. He operated a drug ring in England before police arrested him a couple of years ago. Upon his arrest, police also seized some of Graham's personal belongings: jet skis, motorcycles, a Lamborghini and other luxury cars, items that Graham will no longer needs now that he's in prison.

So, police have put some of those items up for auction on eBay. Among them, a white gold Jacob and Company watch described to be in fair condition, with two diamonds missing. Good job of spotting, since there were over a thousand on the watchband. Starting bid is about $5,000, and proceeds, the police say, will go towards fighting crime.

