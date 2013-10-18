Van Halen Sues Over Use Of Band's Name

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Our last word in business today is: "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love." It's a classic from Van Halen, a band that brings to mind blistering guitar solos and sold-out arenas.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

But baby blankets and armoires? Probably not. That's the gist of a lawsuit filed by the band against drummer Alex Van Halen's ex-wife.

GREENE: The rockers accuse Kelly Van Halen of exploiting her famous last name to promote her own interior design business and kids' clothing line. The Kelly Van Halen Co. sells a whole range of products that include ponchos and swimsuits, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

MONTAGNE: The band says her trademark is, quote, "confusingly similar to their own, and dilutes the Van Halen brand."

GREENE: What are they saying - that leopard-patterned baby bath towels are not true rock 'n' roll? I don't know what they're talking about.

MONTAGNE: Hmm.

GREENE: This whole legal debate just makes me want to jump.

(LAUGHTER)

MORNING EDITION, from NPR News.

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.