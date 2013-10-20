SEE: Banksy's Month (So Far) In New York City

The reclusive British street artist Banksy has unleashed an interesting experiment on New York City.

As WNYC's Stephen Nessen explained last week on All Things Considered, for the entire month of October, he's sprinkling graffiti and pieces of mobile art throughout the city. On his Instagram feed, he posts photographs of them and a clue as to which neighborhood they're in and the search begins.

Part of the thrill of the hunt is to try to get to the street art, before it is defaced by others. But one thing that caught our attention is how the hunt — and the consequent iterations of the pieces made by other street artists — have made this an interactive art project.

It's all documented on social media sites, so today, we sifted through Instagram and Twitter and put together a narrative of how Banksy's pieces emerge and how they're changed by those who interact with them:

