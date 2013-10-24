Symphonies Show Their Brass In World Series Smackdown Video

MELISSA BLOCK, HOST:

Finally, this hour, a little World Series smack talk courtesy of YouTube and the symphony.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: Oh, look, Boston finally closed out Detroit. We were wondering how long that was going to take you.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: Well, since we don't have to travel for game one, you know, because our all-stars are better than your all-stars, we weren't really in a hurry.

BLOCK: Those are no thugs trading insults about their teams. These are tough talking classical musicians with French horns and trombones.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: Well, don't get impatient as we cruise towards our 12th championship. At this point, we don't even remember how to lose.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #3: You remembered how to lose in 2004. You remembered really well.

BLOCK: The Cardinals versus the Red Sox, St. Louis Symphony Orchestra versus Boston Symphony Orchestra and it's not just verbal barbs they're trading.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, 'TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALLGAME')

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

After talking smack about each other's teams, the two break into a kind of musical showdown.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, 'TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALLGAME')

CORNISH: Not really a showdown, more like a mashup of two orchestras' brass section playing a medley that includes iconic tributes to each of their own towns.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, 'TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALLGAME')

And don't worry, the symphonic showdown ends on a sweet note. The next message you see, here's to the best World Series yet. Go Cards, Go Sox. Your orchestras support you.