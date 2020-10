Top Stories: Europe Vexed At Alleged U.S. Spying; Syrian Weapons

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- European Leaders: Trust Is At Stake Over Alleged U.S. Spying.

-- Norway Says It Can't Destroy Syria's Chemical Weapons.

And here are more early headlines:

Sebelius Criticizes Her Detractors, Says Health Care Website Will Improve. ( AP)

France Orders Large Anti-Terrorism Sweep In Mali. ( France24)

FDA Moves For Tighter Control Over Painkillers. ( The Hill)

International Court Rules Kenyan Official Must Attend His Trial. ( VOA)

Thailand's Buddhist Patriarch Dies At 100. ( UPI)

Italian Police Arrest Ring Of Corrupt Morticians. ( Reuters)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.