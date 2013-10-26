© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Modern Love Is More About Algorithms Than 'Witchcraft'

By Scott Simon
Published October 26, 2013 at 8:03 AM EDT
The Pew Internet and American Life Project <a href="http://pewinternet.org/Reports/2013/Online-Dating.aspx">survey</a> also found 23 percent of online daters found a spouse or long-term partner that way.
The Pew Internet and American Life Project <a href="http://pewinternet.org/Reports/2013/Online-Dating.aspx">survey</a> also found 23 percent of online daters found a spouse or long-term partner that way.

The Pew Research Center issued a report this week with findings that may sound unremarkable, but have implications to alter not just how we live, but what we dream, fantasize, gossip and sing about.

Online dating has become commonplace.

Thirty-eight percent of people who describe themselves as "single and looking" — and by the way, if you were a pollster, would you rather talk to people about being "single and looking," or how they feel about the latest numbers from the Bureau of Labor Statistics? — say they have consulted online dating sites.

Fifty-nine percent of all Internet users say they believe online dating is a sensible way to meet people and make matches. That's up 15 points from 2005.

People are still looking for love, but romance hasn't always been as we think of it today. For centuries people got coupled for security, wealth, or to advance ambitions. The kind of love that made you sweat, smolder, and sing "and I think I'm going out of my head" was often distrusted as "a smoke made with the fumes of sighs," as Shakespeare put it, "a madness most discreet."

That was from Romeo and Juliet, where — spoiler alert! — love is a dagger in their hearts.

For centuries, art and song celebrated religious devotion, not romance. But today most music, from opera to hip-hop, Puccini to Katy Perry, is about romantic love.

Do we need new songs for an era in which you don't see someone across a crowded room, or under moonlight, but online?

Sing to the tune of "Witchcraft" by Cy Coleman and Carolyn Leigh — or listen to NPR's Nina Totenberg and Ari Shapiro give it a shot:

Those details you compile
On your user profile
You've got the most beguil-
ing algorithms

You drive a bright red mini
And I take my latte skinny
What good would any
further search do?

It's algorithms, matching algorithms!
And although
I know
It's no longer taboo

There's no need for conversation
When I see your application
I'll know if it has
to be you!

It may not be romance
But I knew with no first glance
I've got the algorithm for you.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon