Storm Packing Hurricane-Force Winds Hits Western Europe

What's being described as the worst storm in years hit Britain before moving across the English Channel to lash the Netherlands, France and Germany. It's claimed as many as 13 lives, The Associated Press reports, and has caused flooding as it whips the region with wind gusts of nearly 100 mph.

The BBC reports:

"BBC forecasters say the storm, which began overnight and saw heavy rain fall across many areas and wind speeds of more than 70 mph, moved out of the UK shortly after 12:00 GMT — leaving a 'broadly windy day.' "

And The Associated Press:

"UK Power Networks officials said up to 270,000 homes were without power. Flood alerts were issued for many parts of southern England and emergency officials said hundreds of trees were knocked down by gusts. ...

"London's Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest, cancelled at least 130 flights and express trains between central London and Gatwick and Stansted airports were suspended. Huge waves prompted the major English port of Dover to close, cutting off ferry services to France."

Thousands of homes in France were also without power.

Reuters says:

"Heavy winds also swept across the low-lying Netherlands, shutting down all train traffic to Amsterdam. Hurricane-force winds of more than 150 kph (93 mph) were recorded on one of the islands off the northern Dutch coast."

