Top Stories: World Series Latest; Wintry Halloween?
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- All You Need To Know About The All Tied Up World Series.
-- Parts Of Rockies And West To Be Treated To Snow For Halloween.
And here are more early headlines:
Spanish Media Allege NSA Spied On Spanish Phone Calls. ( El Pais)
Key Computer Server Fails, Slowing Federal Health Care Website. ( Bloomberg)
Phone Hacking Trial Opens For Former British Journalists. ( AP)
Jeep Crashes In Tiananmen Square, Killing Three In Fire. ( CNN)
Powerful Storm Hits Britain With Hurricane Strength Winds. ( Guardian)
Assailants Cripple Several Mexican Power Stations. ( Los Angeles Times)
Michael Jackson's Former Doctor Leaves Prison After Two Years. ( Reuters)
Country Music Hall Of Fame Inducts Rogers, Bare And "Cowboy" Jack Clement. ( Tennessean)
