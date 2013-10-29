Police Arrest 90 After Second Night Of Violent Protests In Brazil

During a second night of violent protests, police in São Paulo arrested 90 people. NPR's Lourdes Garcia Navarro reports that since protests flared this summer, confrontations with police in Brazil's two largest cities — São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro — have happened almost daily.

Reporting from São Paulo, Lourdes sent this report to our Newscast unit:

"Protests that broke out over the summer in Brazil are no longer the mass movements they once were — they are now smaller, covering a range of issues, and very violent. This latest demonstration was protesting the shooting death of a teenager.

"Police say the shooting was accidental and the officer is in custody pending an investigation. At least five commuter buses and three tractor-trailer trucks were burned by protesters. There was also looting of stores. Brazil will be hosting the World Cup in 2014 and the Olympics in 2016."

Deutsche Welle reports that 17-year-old Douglas Rodriguez was killed by an officer who accidentally discharged his weapon.

The AP says the officer in question is in custody, as officials investigate.

