Top Stories: Boston Leads World Series; NSA Eavesdropping
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Red Sox Lead Series 3-2 But .733 Is The Stunning Number.
-- Report: Obama White House OK'd Spying On Other Leaders.
And here are more early headlines:
Medicare Chief To Testify About Government Health Website. ( Washington Post)
Powerful Storm Batters Northern Europe. ( USA Today)
Outsourcing Company To Get Huge Immigration Fine. ( Bloomberg)
U.S. Missile Strike In Somalia Kills Senior Militant. ( New York Times)
China Seeks Suspects In Tiananmen Vehicle Crash. ( BBC)
Lawmakers Reach Deal To Delay Flood Insurance Rate Hikes. ( Reuters)
Hawaii Senate Committee Passes Same-Sex Marriage Bill. (
Star-Advertiser)
Former Missouri Rep. Ike Skelton Dies. ( Kansas City Star)
Free Apps To Help Keep Kids Safe While Trick-Or-Treating. ( CBS)
