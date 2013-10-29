Top Stories: Boston Leads World Series; NSA Eavesdropping

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Red Sox Lead Series 3-2 But .733 Is The Stunning Number.

-- Report: Obama White House OK'd Spying On Other Leaders.

And here are more early headlines:

Medicare Chief To Testify About Government Health Website. ( Washington Post)

Powerful Storm Batters Northern Europe. ( USA Today)

Outsourcing Company To Get Huge Immigration Fine. ( Bloomberg)

U.S. Missile Strike In Somalia Kills Senior Militant. ( New York Times)

China Seeks Suspects In Tiananmen Vehicle Crash. ( BBC)

Lawmakers Reach Deal To Delay Flood Insurance Rate Hikes. ( Reuters)

Hawaii Senate Committee Passes Same-Sex Marriage Bill. ( Star-Advertiser)



Former Missouri Rep. Ike Skelton Dies. ( Kansas City Star)

Free Apps To Help Keep Kids Safe While Trick-Or-Treating. ( CBS)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.