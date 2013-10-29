© 2020 WFAE
WATCH: BBC News Introduces The 'Hexacopter'

By Eyder Peralta
Published October 29, 2013 at 5:38 PM EDT

We're not sure if it outdoes Fox News and its giant tablets, but the BBC introduced a gadget it says will "transform the way TV news looks in the future."

They call it the "hexacopter." And it's essentially a drone with six rotors that's able to flit through many places a cameraman or a helicopter could not.

It's a cool gadget that produces cool shots and there's not much more to it than that, so we'll leave you with the BBC's piece about it:

