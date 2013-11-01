Top Stories: Kerry On Spying; Would Obama Have Dropped Biden?

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama Aides Considered A Clinton-For-Biden Switch, Book Says.

-- U.S. Spying Efforts Sometimes 'Reached Too Far' Kerry Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: 248 People Enrolled In First 2 Days Of Obamacare Exchanges. ( Washington Post)

Senate Blocks Obama Judicial, Housing Nominees. ( AP)

Plan To Create International Antarctic Marine Park Fails. ( ABC Sydney)

Kenya Bombs Somali Militant Camp In Retaliation For Mall Attack. ( Al Jazeera)

United Flight Diverted To Phoenix After Unspecified Threat. ( Arizona Republic)

Carry Over Some Money In Your Health Flexible Spending Account. ( CNN)

Windy Talkers At The U.N.? Turn Off The Mic, Says One Diplomat. ( Reuters)

1 Wallaby Caught In London Cemetery; Another Still On The Loose. ( Telegraph)

