Exploring The Invisible Universe That Lives On Us — And In Us

By Rob Stein
Benjamin Arthur
Published November 4, 2013 at 3:45 AM EST

The next time you look in a mirror, think about this: In many ways you're more microbe than human. There are 10 times more cells from microorganisms like bacteria and fungi in and on our bodies than there are human cells.

Scientists increasingly think that these microorganisms have a huge influence on our health. Without them, our bodies don't seem to do as well. We don't seem to be as healthy and might actually get sick more often.

But these tiny compatriots are invisible to the naked eye. So we asked artist Ben Arthur to give us a guided tour. Join me as we dive into the rich universe of the human microbiome.

Rob Stein
Rob Stein is a correspondent and senior editor on NPR's science desk.
Benjamin Arthur