Online Gambling To Be Allowed In Delaware

NPR's business news starts with online gambling in Delaware.

The first state to ratify the Constitution is now leading the way in Internet gambling. Starting this week, Delaware gamblers will be able to play poker, roulette, blackjack and slots from the comfort of their own homes - or at a Starbucks somewhere - as long as they're registered through one of the state's three casinos and are physically in Delaware. If you're in Delaware, you can gamble online.

Officials do not expect a huge revenue windfall - about $5 million in taxes this fiscal year. But they do hope to attract younger gamblers who are less likely to make trips to the state's brick-and-mortar casinos, and to get ahead of New Jersey and Pennsylvania which are also looking to legalize online gambling. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.