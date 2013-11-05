Japanese Burger Chain Finds Way To Appeal To Women

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In Japan, a small mouth is considered so attractive on a woman there's a word for it - ochobo - which was a big problem for the country's biggest burger chain. The huge classic burger was a hit with guys but the women and girls weren't biting. So the burger chain introduced a wrapper with a large triangle featuring a serene face, which hides the real mouth chowing down on the burger. And sales to women have gone way up. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.