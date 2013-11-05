© 2020 WFAE
Japanese Burger Chain Finds Way To Appeal To Women

Published November 5, 2013 at 7:18 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In Japan, a small mouth is considered so attractive on a woman there's a word for it - ochobo - which was a big problem for the country's biggest burger chain. The huge classic burger was a hit with guys but the women and girls weren't biting. So the burger chain introduced a wrapper with a large triangle featuring a serene face, which hides the real mouth chowing down on the burger. And sales to women have gone way up. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition