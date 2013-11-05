© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Johnson & Johnson Settles Marketing Charges

By Yuki Noguchi
Published November 5, 2013 at 4:02 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a big Pharma fine.

The drug maker Johnson & Johnson says it will pay $2.2 billion to settle long-running civil and criminal investigations.

NPR's Yuki Noguchi reports, the cases involved mismarketing of drugs and an admission of paying kickbacks to pharmacists to promote drugs for unapproved uses.

YUKI NOGUCHI, BYLINE: Attorney General Eric Holder called the settlement, yesterday, an important defense of taxpayers, insurers, and vulnerable patients.

ATTORNEY GENERA ERIC HOLDER: The payment of kickbacks undermines the independent medical judgment of health care providers. It creates financial incentives to increase the use of certain drugs, potentially putting the health of some patients at risk.

NOGUCHI: Among other things, the deal settles charges Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries encouraged doctors and nursing homes to prescribe the anti-psychotic drug Risperdal to calm emotional disturbance in children and elderly people with dementia.

Paul Rubin is a professor at Emory University who has worked with pharmaceutical companies. He says the laws regarding so-called off-label use of drugs are vague. Doctors, for example, prescribe drugs for various unapproved uses all the time.

PAUL RUBIN: It's quite legitimate for a drug to be prescribed for an unapproved use, it happens all the time.

NOGUCHI: And yet, Rubin says, the law says companies cannot market the drugs for unapproved use.

Attorney General Holder did not cite specific examples of victims. But, he says...

HOLDER: These are not victimless crimes. Americans trust that the medications prescribed for their parents and for their grandparents, for their children and for themselves are selected because they are in the patient's best interest.

NOGUCHI: Johnson & Johnson denies the allegations in the civil cases. It will be subject to government review of its practices for five years.

Yuki Noguchi, NPR News, Washington. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Yuki Noguchi
Yuki Noguchi is a correspondent on the Business Desk based out of NPR's headquarters in Washington, DC. Since joining NPR in 2008, she's covered a range of business and economic news, with a special focus on the workplace — anything that affects how and why we work. In recent years she has covered the rise of the contract workforce, the #MeToo movement, the Great Recession, and the subprime housing crisis. In 2011, she covered the earthquake and tsunami in her parents' native Japan. Her coverage of the impact of opioids on workers and their families won a 2019 Gracie Award and received First Place and Best In Show in the radio category from the National Headliner Awards. She also loves featuring offbeat topics, and has eaten insects in service of journalism.
See stories by Yuki Noguchi