Pot And Beer On State Ballots This Election Day

Published November 5, 2013 at 7:12 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

This Election Day is a moment of reckoning for controlled substances. Having legalized marijuana, Colorado votes whether to impose a 25 percent tax. For a while there opponents were building support by handing out free joints. Portland, Maine will decide whether to legalize pot. And Hyde Park, Utah votes on a different substance. Nationwide Prohibition ended in the '30s but remains in Hyde Park, which is deciding whether to allow beer.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition