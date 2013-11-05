Pot And Beer On State Ballots This Election Day

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

This Election Day is a moment of reckoning for controlled substances. Having legalized marijuana, Colorado votes whether to impose a 25 percent tax. For a while there opponents were building support by handing out free joints. Portland, Maine will decide whether to legalize pot. And Hyde Park, Utah votes on a different substance. Nationwide Prohibition ended in the '30s but remains in Hyde Park, which is deciding whether to allow beer.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.