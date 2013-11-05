© 2020 WFAE
Top Stories: It's Election Day; New Jersey Mall Shooting

By Korva Coleman
Published November 5, 2013 at 8:21 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Gunman Found Dead At N.J. Mall; No One Believed Hurt.

-- What Will Be The Message This Election Day?

-- Bangladesh Court Convicts Soldiers Over Mutiny.

And here are more early headlines:

Gay Rights Protection Bill Advances In Senate. ( USA Today)

Medicare Chief To Testify Before Senate Panel On Health Exchanges. ( Politico)

Supreme Court Rejects Oklahoma Appeal To Reinstate Abortion Limits. ( Reuters)

Denver Police Arrest Two Teens With BB Guns Who Broke Into School. ( Denver Post)

Study: Childcare Requirements Aren't Strong Enough Or Well Enforced. ( AP)

India Launches Spacecraft To Mars. ( Times of India)

Back It Or Sack It: Houston Voters Decide Fate Of Astrodome. ( Houston Chronicle)

