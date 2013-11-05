Top Stories: It's Election Day; New Jersey Mall Shooting
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Gunman Found Dead At N.J. Mall; No One Believed Hurt.
-- What Will Be The Message This Election Day?
-- Bangladesh Court Convicts Soldiers Over Mutiny.
And here are more early headlines:
Gay Rights Protection Bill Advances In Senate. ( USA Today)
Medicare Chief To Testify Before Senate Panel On Health Exchanges. ( Politico)
Supreme Court Rejects Oklahoma Appeal To Reinstate Abortion Limits. ( Reuters)
Denver Police Arrest Two Teens With BB Guns Who Broke Into School. ( Denver Post)
Study: Childcare Requirements Aren't Strong Enough Or Well Enforced. ( AP)
India Launches Spacecraft To Mars. ( Times of India)
Back It Or Sack It: Houston Voters Decide Fate Of Astrodome. ( Houston Chronicle)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.