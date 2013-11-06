Norwegian Broadcaster Lures Viewers With 100 Hours Of Chess

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, with the Norwegian TV listings. Americans can kill their Sundays watching pro football, but Norway's broadcaster, NRK, plans to program 100 hours of chess. The airtime will focus on a young Norwegian player's quest to become world champion. It will also make a statement about television. The broadcaster says it's pioneering what it calls Slow TV. A previous effort at Slow TV featured 12 hours of non-stop knitting.

